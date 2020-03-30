Legends deserve to say goodbye in style. Pau Gasol He faces the final stretch of his career by squeezing himself to the maximum by not having to say goodbye to basketball with a bandaged foot and away from the track. The best player in the history of Spanish basketball had high hopes for the game this summer at the Olympic event with the Spanish team, but the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo to 2021, introduces nuances of certain unknowns that can be interpreted in many different ways. The physical recovery of the Spaniard from the injury that he has been martyred for more than a year was not being very fluid and there were certain doubts about his availability to compete this summer, so you have to see the glass half full.

In that line the coach has expressed Sergio Scariolo in recent declarations where he showed his optimism about the presence of Sant Boi in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. “It gives me the feeling that the postponement gives him an extra opportunity to arrive in conditions,” said the Italian. “What is happening in the world is serious and I think I will be proud when we return to the competition we will do it in top shape and knowing that what we are experiencing will never be forgotten,” said a Scariolo who emphasized the opportunity it represents for To be able to work more calmly, without deadlines and join a team to acquire a competitive rhythm.

“This is going to be good for him because if he had arrived available this summer, he would have done it without a competitive rhythm and very fair from his injury. Now he has a whole season ahead to compete and recover sensations on the track when he finally passes the injury. ” And it is that before this scenario several options for the short-term future are proposed for Pau Gasol. All of them go through fully recovering from here September or October, with the aim of entering the plans of some team for the 2020/21 season. The options are to try your luck at NBA, where some franchise could trust him as a rotation center and mentor, or return to FC Barcelona looking for minutes.

It does not seem likely that Pau will enjoy much detail in the American league, where the speed of the transitions can greatly reduce his options already on the verge of 40 years, so perhaps returning home was a not inconsiderable option. However, the culé team does not seem buoyant at an economic level and has the position of a full center, although it could do without Ante Tomic to make room for the Spanish. It will be necessary to be very attentive to the evolution of his recovery since what nobody wants to think is that there is the possibility of never seeing Pau Gasol playing basketball.

