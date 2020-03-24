Pau Gasol, on the cancellation of the Games: “It will be necessary to take great care to be able to arrive in conditions to 2021”

Pau Gasol and Rudy Fernández They have made a live on Instagram in which they have talked about how they are leading the crisis of coronavirus in their houses. At one point, Rudy asked Pau about what he thought the cancellations had been canceled. Olympic Games and this was answered by Sant Boi:

“It was the most normal thing in the circumstances. We must superimpose the health of everyone above all, not only the players, but the volunteers and the workers. It will be necessary to take great care to be able to arrive in conditions. The important thing now is that the situation get better. ”

.