Pau Gasol makes his Barcelona debut against Bayern in the Euroleague

The long-awaited day of the return of Pau Gasol to the fields has arrived. The Spanish power forward puts on the shirt of the FC Barcelona, 20 years after the last time, to play his first minutes in an official match under the orders of his old partner Sarunas Jasickevicius.

From several hours before the match against Bayern Munich, the expectation was maximum. Both from the networks of the Blaugrana club and from those of the Euroleague or from DAZN, channel that broadcasts the game, the meeting was ‘heating up’ for a historic day.

Beyond the final result, this meeting serves to measure how Gasol is after more than more than two years since he played his last game in the NBA. Was the March 10, 2019, in one of the three matches he played with Milwaukee bucks, against San antonio spurs. He made three points (a triple, the only one he tried), grabbed three rebounds on defense and gave an assist.

Since then, operations, rehabilitation and a long way up to now due to the stress fracture in the scaphoid of the left foot, which still has not prevented him from trying his last dance in professional basketball at Barça, with a view to a farewell in style in the Tokyo Olympics with the Spanish selection.