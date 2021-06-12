Pau Gasol is the most valued player per minute in the history of the Playoff

06/12/2021 at 4:47 PM CEST

Pau Gasol It took him some time to recover from his footing and acquire the necessary form with Barça. But when the Sant Boi man begins to feel fit, his contribution to the team is being decisive for the Barça team at this defining moment of the season and is already setting milestones in the Endesa League.

And the fact is that the pivot continues to break records at 40 years of age. With a PIR of 18.5 in 15 minutes per game It already has the best average rating per minute in the history of the Endesa League Playoff.

His average is 1.20 rating points for every minute on the track, allowing it to widely surpass the best previous historical records, among which Arvydas Sabonis stand out (0.97), Walter berry (0.93) and Marc Gasol (0.93).

Stratospheric numbers

If we take Pau Gasol’s statistics to 40 minutes, he would average 32 points and a PIR of 48 per game, the highest numbers in both sections of all the players in the current qualifying rounds for the title, and the all-time high in valuation.

In global figures, Pau Gasol is the second most valued player in the Playoff with 18.5, only surpassed by MVP Movistar Gio shermadini (19.8), who has played 23 minutes per game.