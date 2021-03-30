Pau Gasol finalizes his preparation in Barcelona

03/29/2021

On at 20:49 CEST

Barça traveled to Tel Aviv this Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s game against Maccabi, andn an intense week that will also take them to Istanbul, and back to Burgos, without the presence of Pau Gasol.

With the possibility that the player could have traveled to continue in first team dynamics and catch the rhythm of the game with his teammatesIt was finally decided that he continue his preparation in Barcelona.

The pivot, who is eager to permanently join the group, is also aware that he needs a little more time to catch the physical tone and that his foot does not suffer from all the added work after so much time of inactivity.

“I see the light”

During the presentation last Thursday, the center of Sant Boi confessed that he hopes to return to the track soon, “but always with my feet on the ground, without getting my hopes up, but I do see the light,” he confessed.

And with that objective, he will work this week in Barcelona in the absence of his colleagues, who will not return to Barcelona until Sunday, April 3, at night., after the match against Hereda San Pablo Burgos, on matchday 29 of the Endesa League.

During these days, he will continue with his personal preparation, although he also plans to work with the B team to take the necessary form to join the group work the following week.

No specific date

During his presentation, he did not want to set any date for his return, although he said that “we have an idea if everything continues as it is going, but we have not closed a match itself & rdquor;. That means that the duel of his debut will end it deciding between Pau and Jasikevicius.

Nobody is aware that on April 11, Real Madrid visit the Palau, corresponding to the 30th day of the Endesa League. Will it be the chosen party? Without a doubt, it would be a perfect day for Barcelona’s fans. to see Pau in action again with the Barça shirt and in front of the eternal rival, just like in his first goodbye.

The reality is that we will have to wait for them to make the most secret decision.