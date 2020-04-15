The best basketball player in the history of Spain, Pau Gasol, spoke today with the official FIBA ​​website about the health of Catalan and his possible participation in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Despite Pau’s original plan was “to have enough time to heal my injury, be in good shape and playing my fifth Olympics in Tokyo at age 40, ”it seems that the delay due to the coronavirus could affect his plans.

According to Gasol’s word, “Now I have more time to recover, but I must play competitively to reach the summer of 2021 at a high level for the Olympic Games.” Pau stated that “in the summer of 2021 I will be 41, which is a challenge. It is something that excites me, because I am very competitive “and assured that” this will surely be my last tournament “.

Lastly, the former Spurs and Lakers stated that the perfect closure for his career would be “winning an Olympic medal, a gold one. I think it would be the best way “although with the postponement he also added that” I also thought that maybe I will not have the chance to play again, although I had a great career and I will be happy anyway “.

