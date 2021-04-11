“Pau Gasol could be in the sun in Miami and goes from challenge to challenge”

Pau Gasol debuted with Barça in January 1999 in Cáceres and in the summer of that year he won gold at the Junior World Cup. The following year he began to accumulate minutes and flashes, like that irruption with 11 points in the second half of the quarterfinal Cup match against Madrid in Vitoria 2000. His meteoric career began, in the ACB and in the Classics, in fact, barely it was his second duel against the whites. A year and a half later, in the summer of 2001, he was flying to the NBA. Between December 11, 1999 and June 21, 2001, when he said goodbye to European basketball after breaking Madrid in the final (22 points and a PIR of 37 at 3-0), he accumulated 13 Clásicos with a growing role (balance of 9-4).

“It would have helped pay for his clause”



Roberto Dueñas enjoyed it as a teammate and Lucio Angulo suffered it as a rival. The former Real Madrid striker remembers it like this: “His evolution was very fast, he had a lot of talent and a physique to develop, but mentally he was privileged, he understood the game. I remember the 2001 Malaga Cup, the one with its explosion (25 points with 12 of 14 in free throws). We prepare for the final without focusing excessively on him. We knew he could dribble, bounce and do a lot of things, but the way he did them … He became more and more confident, just like Navarro did. Iturbe was the player Scariolo preferred to defend him, because then Pau also played forward. Three months later in the League final he was already indefensible, he had taken a brutal leap and If he went to the NBA, as a rival, he had some release, it would have helped pay his clause (laughs). How decisive can it be now? His return is something fantastic, I am shocked by everything he can do. He could be sunbathing in Miami and, after two years without playing, he goes from challenge to challenge”.

Lucio reminds us of an anecdote in the National Team, in which after a friction in the league, Imbroda told them to share a room: “We put our bags down, we looked at each other and started laughing”.

“You just had to piss him off a bit …”

His ex-partner Dueñas recalls how “after two months”, the star signing, Rony Seikaly, “wanted to go and Aíto, instead of bringing another player, opted for Gasol.” “The most veteran of us tried to help him, also Navarro, and Pau was soaked in everything very quickly, maybe you just had to push him a little to keep the intensity. His level increased as the season progressed and When an opponent meets such a player, to the point that he makes you feel inferior, it only remains to congratulate him. I think that was what happened to Madrid that year, as has happened to me other times being on the opposite side ”.

A play that marks a career

Dueñas was the receiver of the play that Gasol himself chose as his favorite in his career in Spain, one from field to field in his last Clásico before going to the NBA. The action begins on the defensive track, 20 meters from the rim, with a turn with a change of direction on the defense of Marko Milic, a very athletic forward, and then continues with a great run, another threat and a precise pass to all speed for Dueñas’s mate with Zidek and Djordjevic overwhelmed. “Measuring 2.15 and showing such coordination, speed and ball handling, no wonder it left people with their mouths open, although we were used to seeing those things in training.”Recalls Dueñas.

The pivot believes that 20 years later Gasol can retaliate in Europe: “In 2001 we won the Cup and the League and in the Euroleague Benetton eliminated us because Pau was out for a month due to appendicitis. With the cards face up it is easy to say, but seeing their level we could have won the title. Now, 20 years later, he can retaliate. If his foot supports him, he will contribute very important things to the team that make him be equally decisive in his own way”.