Pau Gasol, Spanish basketball international, thinks that the NBA will seek “innovative solutions” to end the season and what is dispute the playoffs for the title, although without public in the wards due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The objective of the NBA is that the season is not lost, that some playoffs can be played even if it is without public and there may be a champion. We will see if it is possible, innovative solutions must be found to return to the activity with the maximum possible security, protecting everyone. I have the feeling that they are going to do it, we will see how, “he said in Vamos.

Gasol regretted the situation that the virus is experiencing due to the coronavirus and launched a message of social awareness. “2020 is being a very difficult year for everyone, unimaginable what we are experiencing.”

“We have to be responsible”

“In all adverse situations it is necessary to do introspection and reflection, to be aware of the coronavirus crisis and its effects, to make sure to do our part, being responsible to gain as much time as possible to have enough measures to have security again, “he asked.

Personally, his plans “have changed” like the rest of society and although he claims that the pandemic saves him time in his recovery, he also It affects him by not being able to leave home in the United States to test his progress.

“My main objective now is to recover, that the foot continues its process. Due to the pandemic, I have gained a little more time for recovery, although it slows down due to the lack of access to equipment and tests that I had to do. Now I think the foot is fine, the bone is solid and allows me to go back to playing basketball, “he acknowledged.

At the moment he continues training at home with the aim of returning to the fields. “I train and I’m in full swing, like I’m going to compete this summer or in September if a season started to have that option. ”

