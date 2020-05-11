The Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol has assured that the “inactivity” that he is suffering due to his foot injury and with the added difficulty that confinement due to the coronavirus has in his recovery make it a “greater challenge” to power to be at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, although he stressed that he will try to remain active and be in them even if he is 41 years old. “It would be naive not to think about the withdrawal, but I still want to recover, we will see if it gives me the opportunity to continue playing. It is confusing to know if the time is in my favor or against me. It is not inhospitable that a player can play the 41 years, has occurred several times, but with this downtime is a greater challenge. You have to get your foot back, first, “he told TDP gathered by Europa Press.

Pau Gasol, who underwent surgery on his foot injury on May 9, 2019 and later on December 28 of the same year, continues to recover with the intention of giving himself an extension in professional basketball, both at the NBA level – currently ‘cut ‘in Portland Trail Blazers – as with the Spanish team. “I hope the recovery is going well. With this pandemic and the confinement I have not been able to do things that I had planned. I should have had medical visits to monitor the bone, special insoles to increase the load, and everything has been altered “, recognized the Catalan center.

However, it is clear that his desire is to fight to the end to retire on the slopes, when the time comes. “I have been in the operating room twice to give myself the opportunity to continue playing basketball a little more. My goal was the Games this summer, that has changed, but I try to have the option to play again,” he said. Of course, he does not know if it will be with Portland or in another team. “The feeling is uncertain. I don’t know. My intention is to focus on my recovery, and that my foot can practice professional basketball at the highest level and we will see what options are open to me. But without having that confirmation of what can happen, it would be dream in vain “, clarified.

On the other hand, on the return of the NBA to competition this season, he believes that the most feasible scenario is to continue with the playoffs and the fight for the title without finishing the pending days of the regular league. “It is complicated, each sport and each league will have to find a creative, innovative, safe and responsible way to return to a reality that is not going to be the usual one. The desire and the intention is to retake and end the season, but I it would seem surprising if regular league games were played, “he said. “For a team with no playoff options, starting again for three games and going home would be pointless. But at least the scenario is that the playoff teams can play each other and a champion this year comes out, and see how The next season begins. There are deadlines for things to happen or not, “he added.

As for a possible withdrawal of his shirt with the ’16’ in the Los Angeles Lakers, an option defended by his friend, the late Kobe Bryant, he assured that the mere possibility of being contemplated makes him proud. “It would be an honor to be at the top of the Staples Center, with the shirt removed in that historic franchise and next to great players. It is difficult to imagine, but only that they consider the possibility is a tremendous honor,” he said. A Bryant, who died on January 26 of this year in a helicopter accident with his daughter, whom he has seen again thanks to the documentary The Last Dance by the Chicago Bulls by Michael Jordan. “I have seen Kobe. It was emotional for me and seeing him, when he started playing against Michael. All that Bryant has achieved is thanks to Jordan. It is very exciting to see him, for me it is being difficult to digest his death and that of his daughter. Watching his clips reminds me how special it has been, “he said.