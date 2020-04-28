Pau Gasol and Rafael Nadal, two icons of Spanish sport, They wanted to remember the figure of Michael Robinson on their social networks after hearing the news of the death of the former soccer player. The Briton has died today at age 61 in Madrid after fighting cancer since 2018.

Michael Robinson is one of the best-known figures in the world of communication and sports in Spain. He was a commentator on the star games of each day with Carlos Martínez and directed the documentary program ‘Robinson Report’.

He lived most of his career in England, there he played on several teams, he even managed to lift the European Cup with Liverpool in 1984. He lived his last three years as a professional wearing Osasuna’s shirt.

Rafael Nadal wanted to show his condolences and remembered the figure of the Englishman with a photo of both and a message: “We got up with the sad news of the death of one of our own. You were the one who always made us happy about the sport. We are grateful to you. D.E.P.

@michaelrobinson

A hug and all the encouragement to your family. “

Pau Gasol also wanted to show his pain through his Twitter account. He quoted a tweet from Michael Robinson in which he praised his figure and wrote: “Thanks for everything Michael … Rest in peace.”

