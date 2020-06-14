The Spanish player Pau Gasol and Banco Santander will carry out this summer, between June 28 and July 4, the first basketball academy ‘online’ and freea (‘Pau Gasol Virtual Academy by Santander’) to offer content and adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Pau Gasol Virtual Academy by Santander’ will be open to everyone and will offer « quality » content through social networks and video-call platforms to its participants, in a reconversion of the usual basketball campus that the Spanish international had been organizing.

« The current pandemic makes it difficult to hold the campus under normal conditions and our priority is to guarantee the well-being and health of all participants. However, we maintain our firm commitment to grassroots sport and we want to propose an alternative that fits the context, « said Gasol.

Proposal for the summer

« Both Banco Santander and I are aware of the need for summer proposals so that girls and boys can continue practicing their favorite sport. Therefore, we want to offer a unique experience that participants can enjoy regardless of their location and conditions, « he added.

As the participants could not meet in a physical place, This online academy will combine trainings developed by first-rate technicians, daily talks between Pau and other basketball stars., challenges of healthy habits, competitions between participants and « many more surprises ».

Participants, who must register on the page ‘paugasolacademy.com’, will receive the programming through their mobile devices and they will have access to the proposed activities. « Our idea is to reach the maximum number of participants possible so that they can experience the experience in first person, » said Gasol.

Santander’s commitment

The director of Sponsorships, Events and Social Networks of Banco Santander, Felipe Martín, assured that this project is « another example » of the entity’s commitment. « We support and promote children’s sports with careful training, both sports and values, with the help of a benchmark like Pau, with whom we share so many common values, » he said.

« Our support decided by the sport has not been altered even in moments as difficult as those experienced; In this new stage, we are moving forward with more force, if possible, in projects in favor of popular sport because this is key in our strategy to continue promoting the development of healthy lifestyle habits, « added Martín