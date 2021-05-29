Pau Gasol and a damn appendicitis

Pau Gasol has won two NBA rings, two ACB Leagues, one Cup, one World Cup, three Europeans and he has played two Olympic finals (he has three medals). But tomorrow, at 40 years old, he will play his first Euroleague final. The possibility of completing a dream resume by a legendary player who, if Barcelona wins, would join Toni Kukoc as the only one who has managed to add an NBA ring, a World Cup, a Eurobasket and the Euroleague.

Pau went to the NBA as soon as he turned 21. Its devastating explosion in the 2000-01 season accelerated an outing that was sung … but that seemed somewhat more distant a few months earlier. On June 21 he won the League at Raimundo Saporta in Madrid and on June 27, still 20 years old (he turned 21 on July 6) was chosen with the number 3 by Atlanta Hawks and traded to the Grizzlies who were moving from Vancouver to Memphis.

In that 2000-01 season, at the age of 20, Pau won the League and Cup with Barcelona and was MVP in the two finals. He could have added the Euroleague but Barça, although they were favorites, fell in the round of 16 playoffs against Benetton: 0-2 despite starting as favorites. But Nacho Rodríguez and Sarunas Jasikevicius (now Pau’s coach) and Gasol himself was unable to play the series because he was recovering from appendicitis. That was the only thorn in a great year that, in Europe, ended in defeat against the Italian team in which Jorge Garbajosa (president of the FEB and intimate of Pau), Pittis, Nicola, Marcus Brown …

Pau did already know what it was to play a Final Four. In 2000 he was in Thessaloniki, where Barça fell in the semifinals (65-51) against Maccabi. With 19 years, Pau played 7 minutes and added 2 points and 2 rebounds. When he faced Armani Milan yesterday, it had been more than 21 years since that date in Greece.

Pau had made his debut at ACB on January 17, 1999, in Cáceres. In the following season, 1999-00, he definitively jumped to the first team, and in the following came his uncorking. The problems between Aíto and the pivot Seikaly, who had arrived as a signing of historical projection and was a disappointment to the memory, they opened wide the minutes in the inside game after weeks playing as a forward, position in which were Arturas Karnisovas and Rodrigo De La Fuente.

Pau dazzled in the Malaga Cup, where he melted Real Madrid (80-77) with 25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a PIR of 39. And then he repeated MVP in the League, a 3-0 from Barça to the whites in which Pau shone especially in the last game, in rival territory: 22 points, 10 rebounds and a section to remember in the third quarter, in which he scored 12 points for his team to break the game (from 46-46 to 51-59) after a great first half by Alberto Herreros. A triple by Gasol made it 57-74 that was already final. Pau was champion, then he was bronze with Spain in the 2001 Turkey European Championship and then… he went to the NBA.