The Spanish center Pau Gasol stressed this Saturday that the recovery from his left foot injury is on the right track and that he has “good feelings” about it, because he is progressing “positively” and that allows him to face the future “with a certain optimism”.

06/07/2020 at 08:44

CEST

In an Instagram conversation he had with his friend Rafa Nadal, number two in world tennis, the double NBA champion said that he’s “in better shape” and wanting to start running “and doing more” to recover from the stress fracture in the navicular bone of his left foot that forced him to undergo surgery and that has kept him out of the tracks for a year and a half.

He explained that, being confined by the coronavirus, it has “some limitations” like the fact that you have to do special insoles and a biomechanical study to make sure that the weight of your body “does not go through the scaphoid as much”. “I can’t do that yet, but I’m feeling good and moving forward positively,” he added.

“I feel very good and I have some optimism “continued the eldest of the Gasol brothers,” but since I have been a complicated year and a half I do not want to have too many illusions and I prefer to have my feet on the ground, because I have played this sport for many years and I have punished this body a lot. “

He also explained that tries to work “day by day” and with a lot of discipline to consolidate the “small” advances “little by little” they give him confidence “to see that you are on the right track” and he acknowledged that during the pandemic he has had his “lows” in spirit, but he has tried to stay “quite proactive” thinking about how to take advantage of the time locked up at home and how to help those who need it most.