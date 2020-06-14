The Spanish center Pau Gasol stressed this Saturday that the recovery from his left foot injury is on the right track and that he has « good feelings » about it, because he is progressing « positively » and that allows him to face the future « with a certain optimism ».

In an Instagram conversation he had with his friend Rafa Nadal, number two in world tennis, the double NBA champion said that he’s « in better shape » and wanting to start running « and doing more » to recover from the stress fracture in the navicular bone of his left foot that forced him to undergo surgery and that has kept him out of the tracks for a year and a half.

He explained that, being confined by the coronavirus, it has « some limitations » like the fact that you have to do special insoles and a biomechanical study to make sure that the weight of your body « does not go through the scaphoid as much ». « I can’t do that yet, but I’m feeling good and moving forward in a positive way, » he added.

« I feel very good and I have some optimism « continued the eldest of the Gasol brothers, » but since I have been a complicated year and a half I do not want to have too many illusions and I prefer to have my feet on the ground, because I have played this sport for many years and I have punished this body a lot. «

He also explained that tries to work « day by day » and with a lot of discipline to consolidate the « small » advances « little by little » they give him confidence « to see that you are on the right track » and he acknowledged that during the pandemic he has had his « lows » in spirit, but he has tried to stay « quite proactive » thinking about how to take advantage of the time locked up at home and how to help those who need it most.