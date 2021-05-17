Pau Gasol accompanied “brother” Kobe Bryant to the ‘Hall of Fame’

05/17/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Pau Gasol has always been very close to the Bryant family And even more so after the tragic helicopter accident that the Lakers star suffered in January 2020, which also took away his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

And the former NBA star and now Barça player he didn’t want to miss his ‘brother’ Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Hall of Fame, which was held last Saturday in the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Taking advantage of the fact that the Catalans did not play last weekend, Pau took a plane with his wife and daughter to New York where they spent the weekend, to be close to the whole family in such a special moment for his wife, Vanessa Bryant, who gave thanks to the ‘Hall of Fame’, where Kobe was already chosen for the class of 2020, delayed until now due to covid-19.

An act that was appreciated by Vanessa Bryant, who has always felt very wrapped up with Pau and his wife Cathie. In fact, her daughter’s name is Elisabet Gianna, in memory of Vanessa’s missing daughter, along with her husband.

Pau was able to talk with all of them now that the distance between the two families has skyrocketed as they have left California to come to live in Barcelona, at least a few months, until the next Tokyo Games where Pau plans to participate with Spain.

Vanessa Bryant, accompanied on the stand by Michael Jordan himself, praised the figure of her husband and father, in addition to being one of the greatest in the history of basketball. “You’re not just the MVP, you’re one of the greatest, ”Vanessa said. “I am very proud of you, I will always love you,” she said.

In the same act, Also recognized in the 2020 Hall of Fame were former players such as Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan, as well as former FIBA ​​Secretary General Patrick Baumann, who passed away from a heart attack in 2018, in addition to former Houston coach Rudy Tomjanovic.