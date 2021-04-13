Pau Freixas goes science fiction with ‘The new thirty’

Daniel Escalé / MOVISTAR +

After ‘Todos lie’, a new Movistar + series starring Irene Arcos and Natalia Verbeke, Pau Freixas (‘Red Bracelets’) takes a sci-fi spin with ‘The new thirty’, series produced by Filmax and which, according to Variety, is already underway. It is a series of eight half-hour chapters that will be directed by Paco Caballero (‘Quotes’, ‘Welcome to the family’, ‘The neighbor’) and that will tell the story of Alberto, a thirty-year-old who lives in Formentera and who After seeing a strange light in the sky, he loses consciousness and wakes up the next day at the age of 40, married to Laia, his best childhood friend, and with children.

“I go to Formentera every summer and, although the island has not changed much, I have”, Pau explains to Variety. “A few years ago, I would arrive there with a sarong and a toothbrush, and on time I show up with my wife, my two children and everything that accompanies them. If my thirty-year-old self could see me now I’m sure I’d think… ‘Forty is the new thirty!’

With a script by Eric Navarro and Natalia Durán, also responsible for the movie ‘Loco por ella’, one of Netflix’s latest Spanish hits, ‘Los nueva thirty’, which will feature a good dose of comedy, has not yet revealed the names of any of the members that will make up the cast.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io