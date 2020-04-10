The leader of “Jarabe de Palo” has announced his return to music, after more than a year retired, with the publication of a video from the balcony of his house in which he is confined, playing on the guitar a song titled “I’ll be back ” The theme begins by talking about these months away from music: “I went very far looking for happiness”, “I started a journey without going anywhere”, “I changed songs for love and freedom while thinking about becoming a singer again”. In the chorus, he explains the reason for his return: “I return because the music has returned to my head again,” “to meet my people and stay here forever.”

.