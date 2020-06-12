Pau knew that his cancer was incurable a couple of months ago. With the news that his life was fading, he left his inheritance well tied.

The leader of Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, learned in March that his cancer ‘had exploded’, that is, that it was already incurable. At that time he decided two vital things: stop treatment and record his latest album.

The fatal outcome came June 9 when on the official Instagram of Jarabe they announced the news of his death due to colon cancer. Pau left, but he left full of dreams fulfilled, among them his new album "Tragas o Escupes" and the future assured to his loved ones.

Sara Donés, her 16-year-old daughter with whom she has lived in California and Barcelona for the last years of her life, is the main heir to a huge fortune in her father’s property.

His brother Marc also takes a large part of his inheritance at a business level and, although Pau had more siblings, he has always been side by side with Marc since he started his ‘music-business’ career.

Marc will, from now on, be in charge of keeping the record producer full of dreams and songs that Pau created, still alive and faithful to his spirit, although, being his own brother, who could know him better?