A normal guy who was not looking for popularity, but who found and enjoyed it: this is how Pau Donés, leader of Jarabe de Palo and author of the famous “La Flaca”, defined himself in the book he wrote after learning that he had cancer and in which he reveals himself as a close man and a demanding artist.

Without hair on his tongue and ready to face problems head on, Donés, who died this Tuesday at the age of 53, never hid the disease that has finally taken him away, but, on the contrary, spoke of it openly and helped many people to get rid of the slab of stigma that is still associated with cancer.

That was one of the great successes of his life; Another was undoubtedly composing “La Flaca”, the song that “exploded on the radio”, as he said, in 1996.

“La Flaca” is the name of the first Jarabe de Palo album and the song that Pau Donés composed in Cuba inspired by a “tremendous mulatto” and which became the song of the summer.

This cut with Latin rhythms and rock guitar catapulted him to fame, but Pau Donés never wanted to live in Miami or have a luxury yacht, but instead built a coherent career from his native Catalonia and the farmhouse he bought in his father’s town , Montanuy (Huesca).

“La Flaca” was not his only success, “El lado Oscuro”, “Agua”, “Depende,” Grita “and” Bonito “were also very well received, to mention just a few songs that go beyond the limits of Latin rock.

The musician himself preferred to define Jarabe de Palo as a “mestizo music” band because, in addition to being Latin, his music has Brazilian, African, flamenco and Anglo-Saxon touches.

Pau Donés was a dyslexic boy, a thug – he was expelled from half a dozen schools – and reasonably happy, who found in music a therapy for his hyperactivity, according to his book.

In fact, music is the best medicine for the sticks that life gives you, he pointed out in several interviews, hence the name of the group: Jarabe de Palo.

The leader of Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, during a concert. . / Enric Fontcuberta / Archive

After hyperactivity and dyslexia, a much bigger stick came: the death of his mother when he was 16 years old and, in that trance, the electric guitar that his own mother had given him shortly before was his best companion.

With his brother Marc Donés he put together his first bands: Jay & Company Band and Dentures, while combining his love of music with his studies in Economics and his work in an advertising agency.

The success of “La Flaca” allowed him to dedicate himself to music, win the Ondas Prize, be nominated several times for the Grammy and collaborate with artists such as Antonio Vega, Celia Cruz and the members of La Vieja Trova Santiaguera.

In 2011 he presented an album entitled “What now we do?”, With collaborations by artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Antonio Orozco, Joaquín Sabina and Carlos Tarque.

Donés recognized in his book that one of the best things about being a musician is the people you meet, and that the higher you fly the more possibilities you have to rub shoulders with artists you admire, but most of the pages of “50 sticks … and I keep dreaming ”are dedicated to his friends, his daughter, the women he loved and his audience.

As he said in the book, when he found out that he was ill, he considered “hanging up the gloves” and asked himself “whether to dedicate the time I have left to me or to music”.

Jarabe de Palo, the band led by Pau Donés, will perform for the second time in Guatemala in less than a year, on June 8, in a single concert in the Efraín Recinos room of the Gran Teatro Nacional Miguel Ángel Asturias. . / File

“I have decided that most of my time will be dedicated to you, because you deserve it much more than I do. I love you, and I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to be what I am and to tell you that the time we have shared has been very worthwhile, “Donés confessed to his friends and followers.

Behind that generosity towards lovers of his music is that song that he sang from the balcony of his house to those who were confined at the beginning of the pandemic in March, “The angels wear white,” or that last video clip of the song “That that you give me ”, which is part of his next album, in which he sang sitting, visibly thinner, while the others danced, including his daughter Sara.

“For everything I received, being here is worth it. Thanks to you I kept paddling against the tide. From everything I received, I now know that I am not alone. Now I have you, my friend, my treasure. So thanks for being there, for your friendship and your company. You are the best that life has given me ”, a fragment of this last theme, vitalist as always, musical testament and a gift to his daughter Sara, with whom he has lived intensely in recent times.