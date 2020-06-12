Pau Donés knew for months that his life was very close to ending due to the cancer he was diagnosed with in 2015 and that sadly it had spread due to his anatomy.. For this reason, the singer rushed to leave everything tied before leaving, first fulfilling his dream of leaving this world by recording a new album despite the fact that his forces were more than fair, thanking him through a video and with the tranquility of leaving all your financial affairs and arranged relatives.

The Catalan was the shareholder and sole administrator of the record company that he founded in the late 1990s under the name of Tronco Records to “maintain creative independence and manage everything related to the artistic activity of the band, that is, records, bookings, management and advertising”. The accounts of this were perfectly sound, with six million euros of assets that included houses in Formentera, Barcelona or the Valle de Arán, as revealed by Vanitatis.

Faced with the inevitable outcome, Pau decided Last March, he made a substantial change, naming his brother Marc as a joint administrator of the company., the man who has been at his side in the most difficult moments, and making a capital increase of 300,000 euros. In addition, with Marc, he already managed another company dedicated to the sale of real estate.

On the other hand, Pau Donés had several properties in his name in Montanuy (Huesca), his father’s town, in the Valle de Arán and on the Paseo de Gracia in Barcelona. All of them, presumably, will become the property of his daughter Sara.

Precisely that of Valle de Arán is for sale for 2.3 million euros and is “perhaps the most spectacular property in all the PyreneesThe main residence has a beautiful open concept plan with huge glass walled living room, kitchen and dining room with views of the majestic mountains. The master bedroom with spectacular mountain views is large and spacious and has an open central bathroom. In the 6,000 square meter garden with amazing views there is a handmade tree house for children. The views, the quality of the construction, the space, the atmosphere of everything, just cannot do justice in words, “they explain from the Idealista portal. The musician took it in 2000 and carried out a spectacular reform that the They have become one of the most attractive places in the Aran Valley.