The Spanish singer Pau Donés left « a hidden treasure » for his followers before he died. This is the song « Eso que tú gives me », which in Spain breaks records with four weeks as number one in digital sales and the video has more than 15.3 million views.

The song, dedicated to his daughter Sara (16 years old), is the sensation of the album « Tragas o Escupes », which the singer born in Barcelona recorded shortly before he died on June 9.

It is a special record, since the last song that was more than four weeks (specifically, seven) in the top 1 of the digital sale dates back to 2018. It is ‘Let it dance’, with which we They made Melendi, Alejandro Sanz and Arkano dance in 2018, the Cuore.es portal noted.

« A friend sent me this and I was very excited. I had not the slightest idea that the great Donés made a version of me. Very honored. Thank you, Pau, wherever you are! », Published the composer Coque Malla in your Instagram account.

+ For your daughter

The leader of Jarabe de Palo, aware of his destiny, wanted to close his career with a tribute theme, especially for his daughter Sara (who appears with a mask in the video), noted the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

« It is the way I have to thank you for the generosity that you have shown me, and that it has always been much more than what I really deserved, » declared Pau Donés upon his return to Spain from Los Angeles (USA), where He lived since 2018 precisely with Sara, who appears dancing in the song’s video clip.

Donés lamented he lamented in life that the success and the tours distanced him from his daughter and at the end of his days he dedicated his time after 53 years of life that he lost due to colon cancer.

« That you give me » is a version of the famous « Goodbye, Dad » by Los Ronaldos, which Pau and other artists made in 2012 under the label of Flaco Donés and the Superelegantes. With this group, Pau, Alex Tenas, Micky Forteza Rey and Dani Baraldés reviewed Spanish pop rock hits from the 80s and 90s.