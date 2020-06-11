The singer and songwriter Pau Donés died as a result of the cancer he was diagnosed with in 2015 and against which he has since fought

Singer and songwriter Pau Donés, vocalist of the group Stick Syrup, died at 53 years old at his home in Bagergue, a town located in the Spanish province of Lleida, as a result of Cancer who was diagnosed in 2015 and against whom he fought since then.

Donés never hid his illness, openly spoke about his fight against it and participated in several charity concerts for cancer research, before and after retiring from the stage, in January 2019.

However, Donés announced last April, in the midst of a pandemic, his return to music, after more than a year retired, and on May 27 Jarabe de Palo published the video of his single “That you give me”, part of the album “Swallows or spits”.

In a brief statement published on social networks, the Donés Cirera family reported the death of the musician and thanked the medical team and all the staff of the hospitals where he was treated for “all his work and dedication throughout this time. “

“We ask for the utmost respect and privacy in these difficult times,” said the family.

Sources of the record company indicated to Efe that the farewell to Pau Donés will be “in the strictest privacy” and that no funeral will be held.

Pau Donés is the author of some of the great successes of Spanish music in recent decades, such as “La Flaca”, “Depende”, “Humo”, “Grita” or “Bonito”, among other topics, which he has captured in a dozen albums released.

In his role as a composer, he wrote songs that were sung by Celia Cruz (“Two days in life”), Ricky Martin (“Change the skin”), Alanis Morisette (“Everything”) or that he played as a duo, with Leiva (“Neighbor” ”) And Crissie Hynde (“ Cry ”).

In the summer of 2015, he was found to have colon cancer, which he underwent in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona. The operation was not enough and he had to undergo a second time and receive chemotherapy sessions.

In April 2016, he announced that he was “clean” from the cancer he suffered, but in February 2017, Donés announced that a new tumor had been detected in his peritoneum: “The crab was so asleep that I even came to believe that it had cured me” , he then wrote in a public letter.

Despite the new blow, he decided to continue with his musical career and his tour of presentation of his eleventh album, “50 palos”, which coincided with the publication of his autobiography “50 palos … and I still dream”, referring to his 50th birthday .

He retired from the stage in January 2019 to focus on his cancer treatment and settled in California with his daughter, Sara, although he did not stop composing and returned to Barcelona to participate in two charity concerts to raise funds for cancer research.

In March of this year he reappeared in a video singing on the balcony of his Barcelona home, where he was serving his confinement, the song “Los angeles dress in white”, in tribute to the health workers who fight against the coronavirus, and in April he released a preview from “Vuelvo”, where he expressed his need to return to the world of music: “Stepping on the stage is the only thing I think about,” he said.

And at the end of May he published the video clip for the song “Eso que tú me me”, which is heading the new Jarabe de Palo album, “Tragas o escupes”, in which, accompanied by his band, he did not hide the physical wear of his battle against disease.

With information from .