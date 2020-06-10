The death of Pau Donés, which took place this Tuesday at the age of 53 in Lérida, Spain, shocked many, but not those who knew him, because the leader of the Spanish gang Jarabe de Palo knew that he was short of life.

“Yes, totally, he knew when he was going to die, he was a very direct, sensitive person but he also had a very rational side and since he was detected, he knew, because his cancer was very combative, how long he had to live; more or less they could have been wrong but not much, that is clear, “Alex Tenas, drummer for the group for 25 years, tells El Universal.

Since August 2015, she has been fighting colon cancer; After undergoing a successful operation, he appeared again in 2017, but his great sense of responsibility, which always accompanied him, with his simplicity and great desire to continue living, made him never abandon his commitments and did not let the disease take him off the stage. .

“I was able to talk to him recently, but cancer in the state that he had it was already very difficult; in the end it hurts a lot and it was complicated but he never lost his good humor, that is clear. He was a positive person and he faced this with the same intention, as if nothing. I had cancer and we kept acting, I took chemotherapy and we went on stage, incredible, a person with a very beastly conviction for me, “recalls Tenas.

Donés was diagnosed with cancer after he complained of stomach pain and soon became a metastatic cancer, something he never hid and even came to call him “The Crab”, due to the great humor with which he faced his evil. While the group rescheduled or canceled tours, according to the musician’s health, Pau himself downplayed his illness and focused on his music.

“The crab was so asleep that I even came to believe it had cured me,” said the singer in February 2017, when the cancer reappeared. That did not discourage him and he always looked on the bright side, even until two weeks before his death he was still working; I was promoting That You Give Me.

Record producer Camilo Lara, who has worked with Donés since its inception, shares that one of his acts of humility was that he agreed to participate in the recording of A Very Rare World, a tribute to José Alfredo Jiménez; Despite the pain he felt as a result of cancer, he did not stop recording because of the respect he had for Mexican composers and the love for Mexican music.

“He was on tour, very weak and had to do the shows and in the end he tried to record it and it did take a couple of weeks to record the entire song, but imagine how generous it was to be performing on a sick tour and still go to record a song. He was an incredible guy, a great friend, an example to follow, a great artist who always had his feet on the ground, “says Lara.

In addition to a teaching of his willpower, he left a musical legacy. Successes such as The Dark Side, Bonito, Depende and La Flaca, inspired by a woman who impacted the singer; It is a love story that has transcended for generations.

“A person is leaving who had this ease of contacting many people, connecting from the simple but not simple and could contact many different people. Having this type of connection is not so easy in the world of music. I think one of his contributions with his music is this apparently simple message but with meaning both in the lyrics and in the music, “adds Tenas.

Carlos Sadness cries from Barcelona to his friend Pau.

“Pau’s music has always accompanied and inspired me, since I was a child. Today I woke up to the news and the rain in Barcelona, ​​it seemed that the city also mourns its loss,” he says in an interview. Laura Pausini, from Italy, regrets the departure but hopes that Pau Donés will pay tribute to his name today.

“Pau was and always will be an example of a human being capable of combining art with courage, talent with humility and fear with courage. I highly esteem people like that; they are rare to find. I am very sorry for his farewell with all the Italians who knew and admired him. Pau in Catalan means peace and that is what I think he deserves to know now. “

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad