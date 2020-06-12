The death of Pau Donés, which took place this Tuesday at the age of 53 in Lérida, Spain, shocked many, but not those who knew him, because the leader of the Spanish gang Jarabe de Palo knew that he was short of life. “data-reactid = “12”> MEXICO CITY, May 10 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- The death of Pau Donés, which took place this Tuesday at the age of 53 in Lérida, Spain, shocked many, but not those who knew him, because the leader of the Spanish gang Jarabe de Palo knew that he was short of life.

Donés was diagnosed with cancer after he complained of stomach pain and soon became a metastatic cancer, something he never hid and even came to call him “The Crab”, due to the great humor with which he faced his evil. While the group rescheduled or canceled tours, according to the musician’s health, Pau himself downplayed his illness and focused on his music.

“The crab was so asleep that I even came to believe it had cured me,” said the singer in February 2017, when the cancer reappeared. That did not discourage him and he always looked on the bright side, even until two weeks before his death he was still working; I was promoting “That which you give me”.

Record producer Camilo Lara, who has worked with Donés since its inception, shares that one of his acts of humility was that he agreed to participate in the recording of “A very strange world”, a tribute to José Alfredo Jiménez; Despite the pain he felt as a result of cancer, he did not stop recording because of the respect he had for Mexican composers and the love for Mexican music.

“He was on tour, very weak and had to do the shows and in the end he tried to record it and it did take a couple of weeks to record the entire song, but imagine how generous it was to be performing on a sick tour and still go to record a song. He was an incredible guy, a great friend, an example to follow, a great artist who always had his feet on the ground, “says Lara.

In addition to teaching his will power, he left a musical legacy. Successes like "The Dark Side", "Nice", "Depends" and "La flaca", inspired by a woman who impacted the singer; It is a love story that has transcended for generations. "A person is leaving who had this facility of contacting many people, connecting from the simple but not simple and could contact many different people. Having this type of connection is not so easy in the world of music. I think one of his contributions with his music is this apparently simple message but with meaning both in the lyrics and in the music," adds Tenas.