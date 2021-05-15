Pau Donés’ family is still unable to sell the artist’s house and they refuse to lower its price

Almost a year has passed since the death of Pau Donés. The singer was accompanied by his most loved ones in the warmth of his home in the Aran Valley, an idyllic house that he bequeathed to his relatives and that they put for sale for 2.3 million euros.

The house, which belonged to the vocalist of Jarabe de Palo since 2000, continues for sale today without a buyer showing up willing to pay a price that his family refuses to downgrade due to the conditions it presents, according to the magazine Semana.

“There is no property comparable to this in the entire Aran Valley”, ensures the real estate in the description of the property, which has an unbeatable location being located in a town 20 minutes from the Baqueira / Beret ski resort and only 10 from Vielha, the capital of the Aran Valley.

Interior of the home of the singer Pau Donés, who died in June 2020, in the Arán Valley.Engel & Völkers / Europa Press

Have seven rooms and it is enabled so that up to 13 people can spend the night there. The house is designed with a open concept that allows you to enjoy mountain views from the living room, kitchen and dining room thanks to its glass walls.

In addition, the real estate agency highlights that the large and spacious master bedroom has “spectacular mountain views”, and has a central open bathroom. Its benefits do not end here, as it has six bathrooms and a 6,000 square meter garden in which there is a hidden tree house for children.

From the agency they point out that the house “will only be shown to potential serious buyers”, with the aim of diverting the gaze of the curious who want to see the artist’s house in the first person, which has already appeared in the documentary Eso que tú mes das.