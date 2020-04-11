One of the news that shook the world of music in Spanish was the announcement made by Pau Donés, the vocalist and leader of Jarabe de Palo, in January of last year, because after more than two decades of career he had decided to say goodbye to the stage to spend more time with his daughter while constantly fighting against colon cancer. With a very emotional video that managed to move everyone, the composer of “Bonito” said goodbye to his fans.

Now 15 months after that news, it seems that the musician has decided to leave the retreat to bring us a bit of joy through his songs right now so complicated that we are living through the coronavirus pandemic worldwide. On their social networks, The Spanish composer shared a video where we see him as always, smiling at life.

But what caught his attention when he returned was that he did it through the front door, because in the video clip we see Pau playing the guitar from the balcony of his house in Barcelona, However, out of nowhere a new song called “Vuelvo” began to play, which has quite peculiar and ideal phrases to give us encouragement in the situation we are going through.

“I changed songs for love and freedom, while I was thinking about being a singer again. I return today for whoever wants to listen to me, I return today while the body endures, I return today for my people, I return and here I plan to stay forever. I come back because again the music in my head has returned. I come back because stepping on stage is the only thing I think about. I go back to doing what I’ve always wanted to do. If life gives you a stick…, Jarabe de Palo ”, is what Pau Donés sings in this improvised but wonderful song.

Until now He has not said if he is back to enter the studio or to give some shows, but without a doubt seeing this singer so important in the history of our music is something that fills us with joy. Without more to say, Check below the video with which Pau Donés de Jarabe de Palo tries to cheer us on in this quarantine with a new song: