Your browser does not support iframes.

Paty christmas has generated controversy in recent weeks with his controversial statements about the COVID-19. The singer recently caught the attention and became a trend in social networks by affirming that the coronavirus pandemic is a strategy of the World Health Organization (WHO), to establish a new world order and control the world.

In the same way, the Mexican resorted to said social network to express what she thinks about the health crisis in the world. Paty Navidad assured that the coronavirus disease is only a strategy of the Mexican government to scare the citizens.

The actress has insisted on denying the situation experienced by the pandemic, so her comments have gone viral throughout Mexico, causing criticism from users, who have doubted her opinion.

According to TVyNotas magazine, the family of the famous think about seeking professional help to help her. The magazine assured that the Christmas family intends to seek therapeutic help and reduce the depression problems that it has allegedly had for some time.

Before the Mexican publication pointed out, the 46-year-old artist spoke on the networks to affirm in a sarcastic tone that her madness has no remedy.

«My madness has no cure and is infinite! For those who are “very” concerned, “wrote the famous on her social profile, along with two cartoons of her smiling. The actress’s comment divided the opinions between the users who support her and those who have been in charge of going against their beliefs.

My madness has no cure and is infinite … what they are “very” concerned about !! pic.twitter.com/EvqXdUf00Z – 🇲🇽 (@ ANPNL05) April 7, 2020

Previously, the actress revealed that she had the cure for coronavirus and wrote the following on her profile:

“Let’s not panic, COVID-19‘ Mexico coronavirus ’, an excellent distractor and method of crowd control,” reads the opening lines of the Christmas brief, who did not miss an opportunity to send advice to his followers.

“Let’s take care of health, but let’s not be frightened by this global show,” he added, finally revealing the infallible remedy against this virus.

«In Culiacán we will destroy it with joy, good humor and Sinaloan music. Let’s vibrate at high frequencies, “said the star.

The “Coronavirus”, a smoke screen and a product of great profits for the pharmaceutical companies, our health represents a profitable business for the dark elite and at the same time it keeps us under mass control. Let’s take precautions and take care of our health, but let’s not fall into their game. – 🇲🇽 (@ ANPNL05) March 1, 2020

Unlike stars like Thalia, who expressed concern at the Mexican government’s position on coronavirus prevention measures, at the time, Paty also supported the Mexican government and defended the president’s decision to continue normal activities.

“I prefer that in difficult times that affect everyone, the president shows his face and is not kept at home watching movies and eating popcorn, the most vulnerable people will not stop going out to work. Here the important thing is what they will be supported by the government, “said the television star.

To the comments of many who call her “crazy”, the artist replied to them a few months ago, “If madness is a disease, I do not want to be cured, it gives me great wings to fly in freedom, color to my imagination and fun creativity, a certain delight so wonderfully deep that only madmen know. Atte. Patricia Navidad or Paty, La Loca ”, said the famous on her Twitter account.

View this post on Instagram Love is the universal fuel of humanity … Let’s love and love each other … ❤️🙏🏻Embrace of light. 💋 My quarantine? Oo Nooo I am not in quarantine, it has been my way of life for a long time, I am isolated from all toxins, viruses, bacteria, parasites, microbes, all of them mental, emotional, extraterrestrial and “human” etc, for years… Live life, hugs of light and love !! 😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by 🇲🇽 (@patricianavidad) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:57 pm PDT

DO NOT MISS:

Angelica Vale asks for help for the actors affected by the coronavirus

ON VIDEO: Yuri entertains his fans by dancing to the coronavirus song