Paty Navidad denied having been vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in Masterchef – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The actress Patricia Navidad denied having received the vaccine against Covid-19 to be part of the TV Azteca program, Masterchef Celebrity. This was after it was speculated that the television personality had received the immunization as a result of this cooking contest.

Through her Instagram account, Paty also wrote that she considers immunization to be “a right, not an obligation,” since on different occasions she has spoken out against the vaccine and explained her reasons for not doing so.

“Explanatory note,” began in the message. “To whom it may concern: I have not been vaccinated, nor will I be vaccinated. The vaccine is a right, not an obligation. And it is also an experiment for which no one is responsible, except those who decide to get vaccinated ”.

“I respect the different thoughts and decisions of others and in the same way I exercise my right to choose what I consider best for myself and for my health in general. For your attention, thank you ”, he continued.

Later, Paty expressed her opinion about what it means for companies to ask their workers to get the vaccine to work within any institution: “Requesting a vaccination certificate against Covid-19 is a violation. This should not be used as a condition to hire someone or to remain in employment ”.

“If so, this would be a total violation of fundamental human rights, our Constitution and Federal Labor Law,” said Paty, who also denied that the Ajusco television station had forced her to be vaccinated to be part of the cooking program.

“No one has asked, demanded or forced me to vaccinate. I am infinitely grateful for the opportunity given to me to work respecting my thinking, my decision, my rights and human integrity ”, he concluded.

The Sinaloan interpreter has gained fame in recent times for her fierce criticisms against the biological that fights SARS-CoV-2, based on theories about the existence and use of immunizations that would be used to modify human genetics through the nanotechnology.

Given these statements, Navidad was banned from Twitter a few months ago, since it was considered that he was sharing false news and also conspiracy theories about the existence of the disease and the efficacy of vaccines developed by foreign laboratories such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Cansino, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

In this sense, a few months ago, the interpreter of Mexican soap operas assured that the COVID-19 disease could be cured with “little guava and aspirin”, in addition, she assured that she would not be vaccinated, since she was not sick.