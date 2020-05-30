Paty Christmas aclShe argued that despite the fact that many people do not agree with her opinions on various topics, she will continue to think because it is her right.

Through a couple of videos shared on his Instagram account, the actress defended herself from the criticism generated by her comments on social networks, especially on Twitter, where he has thought of politics, religion and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Mexico starts ‘The New Normal’, not to say ‘New dis-World Order’, with a red light. Do you think that a country in red with a yellow rat in the center bodes well? Very similar to the flag of China and communist symbol, what a coincidence, right? “He wrote a few hours ago. The actress considered that although she is not an expert in the topics she thinks about, it is her right to express herself, although what she says, for many, is “stupid”.

Mexico starts “The New Normal”, not to say “New dis-World Order”, with a red light. Do you think that a country in red with a yellow rat in the middle bodes well? Very similar to the Chinese flag and communist symbol, what a coincidence, right? pic.twitter.com/6iK15PuKJJ – (AN)

May 29, 2020

“Everything I write on my networks is by my own decision and conviction. I know that some like it and a few do not, regardless of whether I know or don’t know the topics perfectly or nothing or whatever, I have the same right to think that everyone, be it a public or non-public figure; the same right, so what he says is stupid, as many say, the same right we have to say stupid, there are many more here who say much more stupid than me, many more and who do not even show their faces, because for that too you have to be brave, I show my face, “he emphasized.

Christmas considered that much of the annoyance of the people is because it says uncomfortable truths.

“Many things that discredit me are truths that I do not like and that is why they cause such a stir, to discredit them we must mock the truth and we must take courage, so that people do not believe them, that is why it bothers them so much some, many others don’t even know what I’m talking about, “he said.

Finally, the actress thanked those who have shown respect with their ideas and warned that those who do not like it will have to put up with it.

“I thank the respectful people, those who don’t, they are going to have to put up with me because I am going to continue to think, ok?”

JM

.