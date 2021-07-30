Paty Navidad confirms that she tested positive for Covid-19; la tunden con memes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Paty Navidad has had to confirm her Covid-19 infection, just a few hours after denying it on social networks.

This happened after ‘Ventaneando’ confirmed the Covid-19 outbreak in MasterChef Celebrity Mexico, revealing that Paty Navidad was one of those who tested positive for the disease.

Although right now he is verifying firsthand what Covid-19 is, in the confirmation of his contagion, Paty Navidad did not leave the controversies.

Given this, social networks have responded with memes that mock the conspiracy theories that Paty Navidad insists on spreading.

Paty Navidad confirms that she tested positive for Covid-19, but claims to be completely healthy

On her Instagram account, Paty Navidad posted an image again describing what Covid-19 is, according to conspiracy theories.

In the text that accompanied the publication, Paty Navidad reiterated that she believes in the approaches of the image and also said she is in perfect health.

“I AM COMPLETELY HEALTHY, THANK GOD, DO NOT BE FOOLED! For me COVID-19 is what the description of the photo says, I am not infected with, “a key to the New World Order”, which has to do with Artificial Intelligence, Digital Identity, Population Reduction, Vaccination, Qr, among others more”

CHRISTMAS PATY

Paty Navidad said that she has accepted to have PCR tests because it is a requirement for her to work, however she said she does not believe in its usefulness.

Even so, he confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19, but insisted on his disbelief about the lethality of the new coronavirus.

“I respect the different thoughts and I have no problem in taking protocol tests that are now essential requirements to be able to work, in most jobs, but if I question everything and I definitely think that no one in the world is infected with a” lethal virus ” without having a single symptom … as now they say that it is my case and that of several other colleagues “

Given this, Paty Navidad stressed that she considers herself healthy and called not to be afraid of the coronavirus.

“ASYMPTOMATIC IS EQUAL TO HEALTHY! Let’s take care of our health and our immune system, and do not panic or believe everything that is said. NO TO FEEDOVIRUS! “

The memes were not long in coming:

