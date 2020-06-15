Paty Navidad assumes that López Gatell only mocks Mexicans | Reform

Actress Paty Christmas demands to the epidemiologist doctor who stop making fun of Mexicans Faced with the health crisis in the country, once again it is within the controversy and has sparked criticism from users.

For several months Paty Christmas has been involved in various scandals and controversial because of his statements about the c0r0navirus as he believes that everything is a lie and it is part of the government.

And again the actress is in the eye of the hurricane after addressing Dr. Hugo López Gatell and demanding that he stop make fun of everyone.

It may interest you: Paty Christmas assures there will be an alien invasion

There have been several occasions where he assures that governments plan achieve external control on the world population.

In addition, a few weeks ago the actress invited her followers to check that the virus is not as dangerous as advertised in the media, so it asks them to visit the hospitals and see what is in them.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

With respect Dr.Gatell @HLGatell Do not continue making fun of the Mexicans, I do not know if you already felt the peak « of the mountain range », but our country is collapsing more every day, thanks to this macabre game of the global dark elite, the WHO, funders and allies. pic.twitter.com/TBsUeGDmY5 – ❤️ (@ ANPNL05)

June 13, 2020

Now Paty asks Gatell to stop cheat to the Mexican population, since he is in charge of giving the daily reports.

It is worth mentioning that the actress assures that all this that has been for part of the government it has only unbalanced the country’s economic system, leaving millions of Mexicans without jobs.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Something that has caused a great impact has been the confessions that Maribel Guardia said during the program « Today« Which is very irresponsible Believe the conspiracy theories that Paty Navidad talks about.

You have to be very careful … by God, how irresponsible, the pandemic is serious, you can die, the vaccine is to save our lives, « said the actress.

You can also read: Paty Christmas is trending for fear of New World Order

Exactly what I think, and it also hurts a lot those who have lost their lives for these reasons, I am sure that at some point not too far away the truth will come to light and hopefully there will be justice for them and those responsible pay. https://t.co/XNE14SMHu0 – ❤️ (@ ANPNL05)

June 13, 2020

Furthermore, Christmas has received millions of teasing, bad comments and critics on social networks and even many people have stopped following her due to the controversial statements she has made.