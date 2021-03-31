Paty Navidad and María Conchita Alonso join forces to discredit the coronavirus vaccine and the use of face masks – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

While several celebrities have already come to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, such as the actors Silvia Pinal, Ignacio López Tarso, Héctor Bonilla, Alfredo Adame, among others, there are other celebrities who maintain a negative position regarding the vaccine, such is the case of the singer María Conchita Alonso and the actress Paty Navidad, who got together to share their opinion on the matter.

And it is that the Venezuelan actress and singer María Conchita, who previously said that she is not afraid of the disease, appeared in a video with the controversial actress Paty Navidad to speak out against the measures interposed throughout the world to avoid more infections and deaths from coronavirus.

“If you believe that the mask is protecting you, it is protecting you, (if you apply the vaccine), I do not believe in the vaccine, now you are not going to get infected, because that is what you think I respect you” , mentions María Conchita.

With a sarcastic tone, Navidad added: “If you are already wearing the mask, why the healthy distance, then you bring the vaccine, and then again the healthy distance and you have to continue taking care of yourself.”

They also talked about the changes in the ways we take care of the disease, since they assure that not even doctors know how to take care of themselves.

“Forgive me, but they are gross, forgive me because they are not investigating, leave her (Christmas),” added the singer about those who believe in the vaccine.

Paty Navidad and María Conchita demanded respect for their way of thinking, as they say they have been highly attacked for their statements.

“Respect, because they attack or attack me, or say they are crazy, you are the brutes,” he added. “Leave her alone, I demand respect.”