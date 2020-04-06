Singer and actress Patricia Manterola He’s been wasting a lot of beauty lately. But this time, the Mexican was more daring and played with the air conditioning that she promotes on her Instagram account. Very removed from the pain, Paty manterola she climbed on top of the device and let the air lift her dress like the iconic photograph of Marilyn Monroe.

She herself finished helping the cloth “Take flight”, which almost makes Paty show more. Fortunately, everything was framed within the sensuality and elegance that characterizes it and what could be seen were the piernotas that the beautiful Mexican woman wears.

Here we leave the video to delight you with the ingenuity and beauty of Patricia Manterola.

