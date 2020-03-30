At 47 years old, Paty manterola He looks spectacular, and he reflects this in his publications Instagram, in which he appears at home practicing yoga, a discipline that he continues for a long time.

The latest publication of the singer and actress shows her in several images wearing a sexy pajamas, which reveals her black thong. Paty wrote this message along with the photos: “Music Sunday and pajamas … and Saturday and Monday and Tuesday … hehe about the good things about quarantine 🤗”.

The artist has not stopped having contact with her fans through the Internet, and in a few days she will return to the small screen in the new season of the comedy show “Frozen income”, in which she carries one of the stellar roles and that was an important part to keep her present in the taste of the public.

