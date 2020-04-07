Telemundo-

Like various celebrities, the Mexican actress and singer Patricia Manterola it is complying with the isolation recommended by the health authorities, due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

However, it seems that this period brought out the artist’s sexiest side, as she shows in her most recent posts on Instagram, where she boasts of her legs in the purest style of Marilyn Monroe.

Wearing a sensual white dress and posing on an air conditioner, Manterola shared a daring video that surely caused her followers to sigh on social media.

In addition, he published a series of photos in the same outfit, where he shows that at 47 he is more beautiful than ever.

ON VIDEO: Paty Manterola, at 47, does a bikinis catwalk

