Paty Navidad became a trend on Twitter again and was heavily criticized after writing controversial statements about the coronavirus.

The actress and singer, who previously had made inaccurate comments about the pandemic that plagues humanity, posted yesterday that she doubts the existence of the virus that supposedly originated in China.

The famous added that everything is a global assembly to change things on the planet and does not believe at all in the pandemic.

“It is easier to deceive people than to convince them that they have been deceived.” It seems that the WHO is giving a World Coup, COVID-19, a global assembly to imprison us in our homes under dictatorship and fear control, a dirty game to establish its New World Order.

March 30, 2020

It is easier to deceive people than to convince them that they have been deceived. It seems that the WHO is giving a World Coup, COVID-19 a global set-up to imprison us in our homes under dictatorship and fear control, a dirty game to establish its New World Order, the tweet reads.

They forgot that at first they said that this “virus” was less than normal flu, unless the immune system was impaired or suffered from serious illnesses, now it turns out that there is psychosis and you cannot get out because of the risk of dying, nobody thinks nor question.

April 1, 2020

Christmas also mentioned that this is all part of a new era where fully roboticized, she says. they will lose many rights.

They manipulate and control us with lies and get the applause of the majority, now we are very concerned about infected politicians, we are no longer “gross” because it is not possible, check figures and compare with the main reasons for mortality in the world, this It is not a pandemic.

April 1, 2020

COVID-19 … Have you thought about it or have you already felt it? We are beginning to live a new ERA of Artificial intelligence and Transhumanism, human beings Ciborgs. You will lose rights, freedoms and much more … but you can be sure of something, it will lead you to spirituality and to God, he added.

Previously, Paty Navidad shared that, according to her, the respiratory disease had been created in a laboratory by the pharmaceutical companies and in Culiacán they faced it with music.

