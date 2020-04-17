The singer stands firm against the idea that the coronavirus does not exist and that everything is an invention of the World Health Organization

Patricia Christmas is convinced that the coronavirus does not exist and everything is an invention, so once again he turned to his social networks to launch an initiative.

The actress is still involved in controversial statements made through her official Twitter account, where she has made multiple statements on controversial issues such as alleged conspiracy theories, among many others.

After the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic that plagues the entire world, the also singer assured in recent days that said disease does not exist and that everything is an invention of the World Health Organization (WHO) to maintain the world population imprisoned at home under dictatorship and fear control.

Now, the television star has returned to his social profile to invite users to visit hospitals in Mexico to see if there really are people with coronavirus:

“Let us go out to record hospitals, each one who is nearby, do not warn time or day, if it is true we collaborate and help, if it is a lie, we will expose it, the doubts will only be removed in this way, if they are full it is important to check that the Covid diagnostics, go?“He wrote on April 15 on his Twitter account.

Like most posts, user feedback came immediately, and while some supported it, most sent strong criticism of the actress.

Shortly after, Christmas decided to clarify that the controversial invitation was not addressed to everyone: “I clarify again, I did not invite you or the others, it was those who were attacking me for not going, those who claim that they seem accustomed zombies to do everything they are told, they do not think there is no conscience or their own criteria. Take responsibility for your own and grow“

I clarify again, I did not invite you or the others, it was those who were attacking me for not going, those who claim that they seem accustomed zombies to do everything they are told, they do not think there is no conscience or their own criteria. Take responsibility for your own and grow https://t.co/VDCAGo2y3c – ❤️ (@ ANPNL05) April 17, 2020

.