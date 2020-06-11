The Mexican actress again creates controversy on Twitter Paty Navidad assures that an alien invasion is coming A user tells her that she takes drugs and has a brain tumor, but she responds

Again, the Mexican actress Paty Navidad creates controversy on Twitter by saying that an alien invasion is coming and a user tells her that she is on drugs and has a brain tumor, but she responds.

In the official Instagram account of Suelta la sopa, a screenshot of this “exchange” of words between the Mexican actress and a user is shown.

“… pure combined with … during the day and at night take 3 pills of … Not counting the medicines for life for the tumor that is at the base of the brain. Poor thing, it’s a pity, there is no doubt that the menopause affected him, ”wrote this user, who did not think that Paty Navidad would answer her and surprise everyone with her response.

“Excuse me, madam, you are wrong, I do not have any tumor, I have never drugged myself in my life, I am tired of so many accusations, assaults and defamation, I ask you in the best way to get rid of yourself, otherwise, if you are real, I will be forced to act legally. THANK YOU ”, posted the Mexican actress, who is already known for expressing her views on different topics on her official Twitter account.

Some followers of the Instagram account of Suelta la sopa, upon seeing this confrontation, did not hesitate to express themselves: “Paty, make yourself a house in the forest without light, without telephone, television, far from the world, without neighbors, heal yourself with herbs and be happy ”,“ It is that Paty wants publicity, by God, it seems that something is really missing in her little head ”.

But what caused this confrontation? Everything seems to indicate that it was a tweet in which Paty Navidad answered this question: “And what about the great UFO sightings that are being stopped lately?”

The Mexican actress replied in the following way: “They are preparing something great worldwide, after an‘ apparent ’alien invasion, holograms of religious images arrive in the sky,‘ Blue Beam Project ’or Blue Ray. Wake up to consciousness, all the answers to our questions are within us.

Other users also went with everything to Paty Navidad, although it should be noted that his response to the user who assured that he is using drugs and that he has a tumor in his brain is no longer available:

“Paty, which one do you smoke?”, “You already leave the speck”, “And who the hell does believe in religious images in the sky? Now if not mom … I still believe in Huitzilopochtli “,” Drugs destroy “,” But I do not believe this lady or good morning “.

Some followers made her see that what she says is not entirely true: “I hope you are informed that this video is like 2016”, while several others made fun of her: “I love your aunt, wey”, “Hahaha, my fourth aunt is the best ”,“ one day I would like to have a good time with her ”,“ hahaha, I say she is reptilian ”,“ hand me the number of your dealer ”,“ source: my dealer ”.

