Paty Christmas asks to record in hospitals, questions the health alert | Reform

For Paty Navidad, the current health contingency takes away her sleep and not because she believes in it, but on the contrary. The actress assured on social networks that in the hospitals of the United States there are no patients as has been said in the media.

After giving these statements, he asked his followers to go record the nosocomios and expose the situation.

Covid-19. Something very strange happens in hospitals in the United States. They are empty, where did the sick go? He asked on his Twitter account.

It may interest you: Paty Christmas: The WHO mounted the coronavirus to control us

Paty Christmas, please go confirm that the # COVID19 it’s a lie, because those of us who are familiar with # Doctors, the mother leaves us to see how they cry out of concern about the strong exposure they have to the virus Here I leave you something that I have lived pic.twitter.com/Mw1Azz1JM2 – Charly Ólivar (@soycharlyo)

April 16, 2020

Faced with the unknown, Christmas asked everyone to record without warning, with the aim of collaborating and bringing together the truth to light.

Let’s go out to record hospitals, each one who is nearby, we do not warn time or day, if it is true we collaborate and help, okay?

Read also: Paty Navidad shares the Coronavirus cure in Mexico

No kidding, Paty Navidad on her account asks fans to record in hospitals to deny COVID19 and she says that this is part of a plot for the new world order; Our advice is that she should go check it herself and that in 15 days she will tell us.# PatyNavidadCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/8w8jurVCdP – La Paja News (@NewsPaja)

April 16, 2020

The famous became a trend on social networks and controversy was immediate, as some who defended it but others even ask for evidence of what it says.

There is nothing to record Paty, just check the same official statistics and corroborate that it is a huge theatrical representation, even clearer than the water, the videos with people falling in the streets are of pure drunks, posted @robotarga.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

“It is the most stupid and irresponsible thing today, launching ordinary people into hospitals to denounce and knowing the plot, to confront the health authorities. How irresponsible,” shared @soyubaldo.

If it is a lie, let’s expose it, the doubts will only be removed that way, if they are full it is important to check that the diagnoses of covid-19 are real, the famous actress reiterated

.