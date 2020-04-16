Paty Christmas asks to record in hospitals, questions the health alert | Reform

For Paty Navidad, the current health contingency takes away her sleep and not because she believes in it, but on the contrary. The actress assured on social networks that in the hospitals of the United States there are no patients as has been said in the media.

After giving these statements, he asked his followers to go record the nosocomios and expose the situation.

Covid-19. Something very strange happens in hospitals in the United States. They are empty, where did the sick go? He asked on his Twitter account.

Faced with the unknown, Christmas asked everyone to record without warning, with the aim of collaborating and bringing together the truth to light.

Let’s go out to record hospitals, each one who is nearby, we do not warn time or day, if it is true we collaborate and help, okay?

The famous became a trend on social networks and controversy was immediate, as some who defended it but others even ask for evidence of what it says.

There is nothing to record Paty, just check the same official statistics and corroborate that it is a huge theatrical representation, even clearer than the water, the videos with people falling in the streets are of pure drunks, posted @robotarga.

“It is the most stupid and irresponsible thing today, launching ordinary people into hospitals to denounce and knowing the plot, to confront the health authorities. How irresponsible,” shared @soyubaldo.

If it is a lie, let’s expose it, the doubts will only be removed that way, if they are full it is important to check that the diagnoses of covid-19 are real, the famous actress reiterated

