Paty Christmas asks celebrities to respect her controversial statements | Instagram

Mexican actress and singer Paty Navidad has decided to break the silence and ask everyone for respect those, as well as celebrities who have criticized her for her statements about the virus.

Since the health contingency began around the world, Paty Navidad has generated quite controversy towards his stance on the disease as well as climate change and some other issues.

That is why the actress could not keep silent and decided to respond especially to all those celebrities who criticize her for expressing herself and making her opinion known.

It may interest you: Paty Christmas asks to record in hospitals, questions the health alert

I will continue giving my opinion ”, expressed the singer.

In this way I also emphasize that I would keep talking about those kinds of topicsWell, thank all those who read and take the time to read their threads.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

I am very sorry that there are very angry people from my environment, the artistic environment, many colleagues and outraged by my opinions. I suggest with respect and affection that you do not come to read me, express yours, we all have the same rights, “he said.

This was shared by Paty through her official account Instagram where published two videos saying what you think about it.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

I am just the reflection of their souls and whoever judges my path, I lend him my shoes, “he wrote next to one of the videos.

With just a couple of days of being shared, it has more than 50 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments from people who continue to support her.

You can also read: Paty Christmas: The WHO mounted the coronavirus to control us

Beautiful message!!! While among so many things that are seen on networks, one of the things I do is see you in ZACATILLO, I have had fun again with your scenes, “was one of the comments.

It should be mentioned that the singer has been rated as irresponsible, due to the appreciations he shares on social networks and expressing what he thinks.

.