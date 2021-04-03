Paty Cantú reveals why she will never reunite with Lu

Although it is not news that Paty talks about the reasons for the group’s breakup, on this occasion, Paty took the time to explain in detail what happened in 2007, when the group announced that they would continue their solo careers.

According to previous interviews, Paty began to feel that her artistic rights were not being respected by starting with limitations to compose. In an interview on Pinky Promise, Paty recalled the exact moment when Mario told her that the group would end.

“We had a presentation at the Metropolitan, because with him I only did Metropolitan, I have only done Auditoriums, but hey, he yelled at me horrible that the project was ending, previously he always threatened me with that, invited other girls to replace me, they asked me not I would dance or move a lot when he sang so I wouldn’t steal his attention.

That day he came into my dressing room and told me ‘the project is over’, I spoke to my sister and after crying I went out as if nothing to give the missing presentations, I asked my sister not to say anything “, recalled Paty .