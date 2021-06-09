Paty Cantú announces her relationship with Aislinn Derbez’s ex-partner – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Paty Catú opened her heart on social networks and shared being more in love than ever. Although she has always been very private in her personal life, the singer announced her new relationship.

Through Instagram, Cantú shared some photographs that show her with her new boyfriend, who was Aislinn Derbez’s partner in his time.

This is the actor Christian Vázquez, with whom he announced that he has been dating for just over three months and affirmed that he is being targeted as his “muse of inspiration” for future songs.

“And now… what songs will be coming? Hahahaha you are in the crosshairs, “said the singer in her caption.

In turn, Vázquez, 33, shared a couple of images with the 37-year-old singer, in which in addition to celebrating her for being his photographer, he thanks her for the time they have been together.

“Let’s go for the 7 and more! ️‍ Happy about the way to go by your side. So fast… 3 and counting. THANK YOU! for my photo and for the happy face ”, wrote the actor.

