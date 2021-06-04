Patty López de la Cerda shows off her attributes with her collection of micro swimsuits

Summer is about to arrive in Mexico and the heat ‘calls’ to the beach, so the former host of Aztec TV and a die-hard fan of Águilas del Club América, Paatty López de la Cerda, He saw the opportunity to show off his attributes and reveal a large part of his collection of swimsuits with which he wore his tremendous figure on social networks.

The beautiful ex-partner of Martinoli and company, posted a video clip in which he joined dozens of photographs in which he appears posing with striking swimsuits that revealed his great physical attributes, thereby showing off his love for the sea.

“B1kini & sea lover”, published Patty López.

The America fan has been a bit withdrawn from the media spotlight in recent months, because after her retirement from sports driving, Patty López has had to overcome some health complications.

The same former host said a few months ago that she no longer contemplated a return to the small screen in the sports media, although she left open the possibility of joining other projects.

For now, López de la Cerda is focused on overcoming her health complications, although this has not prevented her from constantly interacting with her followers on social networks, where she already has almost 2 million followers.

