Patty López de la Cerda falls in love with her followers with a captivating photo on the beach

The former host of Aztec TV, Patty López de la Cerda, stole the sighs of her followers, with one of her most recent postcards where she is seen enjoying the heat of the beach in Thailand.

Through her official Instagram account, Patty shared a postcard where she showed off her impressive figure in a white swimsuit, attached with a reflection for her 35th birthday.

“Days of reflection and very much appreciation of difficult and precious months at the same time .. My last 34 days are so beautiful, so peaceful, so grateful .. It seems that this was the last missing piece in the puzzle. to truly love me, accept me and value me .. How beautiful to get to this point, it was worth the wait… “

The same former host assured a few months ago that she no longer contemplated a return to the small screen in the sports media, although she left open the possibility of joining other projects.

For now, López de la Cerda is focused on overcoming her health complications, although this has not prevented her from constantly interacting with her followers on social networks, where she already has almost 2 million followers.

