Patty López de la Cerda ‘falls in love’ with her fans on vacation at the beach and in a swimsuit (PHOTO)

The former host and reporter of TV Azteca, Patty López de la Cerda, He continues to make all his fans fall in love with his most beautiful photographs and now, from the beach, with a beautiful smile on his face and in a swimsuit, he sent good vibes to his followers.

Lopez de la Cerda, who has almost two million followers, usually pampers them with his most beautiful photos and this time was no exception.

“Beach mode ON #ALWAYS”. Wrote Patty López de la Cerda in the photograph.

The beautiful ex from Tv Azteca has made it clear that she is a lover of the sea, the beach and the sun, as her account has been filled with photographs of her vacations and free time, which the fans appreciate.

