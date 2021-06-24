Patty López de la Cerda beautifies the beach wearing her tremendous rear in ‘spicy’ photo

Patty López de la Cerda, the former host and reporter for TV Azteca, has once again stolen the spotlight of her loyal followers on social networks, by showing how she enjoys life outside the media.

Via Instagram, The former member of the sports team on the television station of the Adjustco released the image where she is shown sitting on the dock of the Laguna de los 7 Colores, in the city of Bacalar, Quintana Roo, in a white swimsuit.

“Bacalar my love,” he wrote.

This publication has obtained more than 14 thousand likes and about 100 comments from his more than one million followers on Instagram, where they show their admiration for the private life of Patty López de la Cerda and her beauty.

