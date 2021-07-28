Patton Releases First Dante AV-Enabled Solutions | News | Connectivity

Patton has presented the FPX6000 series, the first encoders and decoders with Dante AV technology. These new solutions hit the market one year after the agreement signed between the companies to be the first to adopt their technology and offer innovative solutions to the market.

Dante AV is a network-specific technology that integrates the transmission of high-quality audio signals and 4K video through 1Gbps IP networks allowing results with practically zero latency.

As a result of this alliance, Patton has presented the series of encoders and decoders FPX6000 that allow the IP network connection of the AV product ecosystem such as cameras or monitors. They are characterized by easy installation and use thanks to the Dante controller, which makes routing, control and monitoring of audio and video traffic and endpoints as simple as pressing a button.

Patton FPX6000, first Dante AV-enabled solutions.

These devices allow you to easily insert 8 channels of audio (transmit or receive) and a video channel with HDCP encryption support into an existing Ethernet backbone, without the performance problems or management difficulties associated with audio and video over IP. . Dante’s audio and video synchronization eliminates alignment problems, by having a single network clock for the entire system, it reduces harmonic distortion and phase caused by jitter. Too supports mixed networks and ensures that audio and video broadcasts have sufficient bandwidth even on a standard Ethernet network.

In addition to providing high-performance audio and video, the FPX6000s have options for peripheral connectivity including USB 2.0 and USB OTG for keyboard and mouse, infrared for remote controls, and even serial signals for PTZ control.

“We are excited to count on Dante AV to develop products that the professional audiovisual market requires. We have been working on IP solutions for many years and adding Dante AV to our capabilities allows us to offer our customers reliable and affordable audio and video integration ”, he stated. Buddy Oliver, vice president of product management at Patton.