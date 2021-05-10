Patton Oswalt wants to be MODOK. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A villain that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has “toyed with” in the past during the creative phases of some films has been MODOK It is not that there have been solid plans to adapt the villain in live-action format, but that some writer has raised the idea (eg the pair of writers of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”). However, in the past they have explained that he was a villain to adapt that way.

For now, this villain who has faced Captain America, Iron Man, The Avengers in the comics … is going to have his own animated series, more than confirmed that he is situated in his “own universe”. This has rekindled the wishes of many fans to see the villain in a movie, including the actor Patton oswalt.

This common comedy actor who has worked in “Young Adult”, “Looking for a friend for the end of the world” or “The secret life of Walter Mitty”, in addition to also participating in “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” is very involved in the animated series. Oswalt is not only the one who voices the villain in the original version, he has also participated in the creative process of the series. He has a great interest in MODOK and that is why he would also love to play it in a live-action version.

Specifically, Oswalt fantasizes about possibility to see the character in real action, and he thinks it would look great making a version that mixes animation and something real made with practical effects:

Especially with the material that they are doing now with animation and the combination of animation and live action, it gets better and better in every movie. The idea of ​​creating this thing by making it live action with a, you know, grabbing someone’s face and changing it or just, rough [creo que podría funcionar]. And it would be even more surprising if makes a combination of animation and something realLike building the suit, building the chair and making that part of it so that there is that solid feeling, I think that would be amazing.

The interpreter goes one step further and even recognizes that he would love to be the one to help bring the villain to life, and that he would gladly accept the offer if it is offered to him at some point.

Are you kidding? It would be amazing if we played MODOK in live action. Oh my gosh, I’d love to … I’d love to … Also, it’s an acting job that I can sit on all the time. Are you kidding I would love to.

