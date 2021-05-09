Patterson mocks Ylies Djiroun’s height and believes that as a rival ‘he is irrelevant’

SEEF DISTRICT._ The pandemic in the UK It may well have stalled Sam Patterson and what he considered an unavoidable path to the top, but the situation only gave him more time to elevate his skills.

With the desire to rise to the top of the European rankings, Sam will face the greatest challenge of his career in the return of BRAVE CF to Europe where he will face Ylies Djiroun, an outstanding athlete in Eastern Europe.

Patterson prides himself on defeating seasoned opponents and his latest knockout win against the veteran Felipe Silva It has fueled his self-esteem, leaving him hungry to prove himself as part of the new generation of mixed martial artists seeking to dethrone the stuntmen who have reigned for years on the scene.

For this ambitious athlete, Djiroun is just another name on the sheet, although he understands that a victory over the Frenchman can raise his name in BRAVE CF.

“The opponent was really irrelevant”, He says Patterson.

With three times the amount of fights that Patterson, Ylies He has a decade of professional fights under his belt, with 12 of his 18 stoppage wins, 10 of which were submissions. Not only is it the number one lightweight in Western Europe, It is also recognized as the top ranked lightweight in the United States.

However, Patterson’s calm and confidence comes from an advantage to him that has been the talk of the town since news of the fight broke; a six-inch height difference and a reach advantage.

“If we put the inches between us, compared to his record and mine, we are probably on par,” says Patterson. “He is much shorter than me, he is 5 feet and nothing, I don’t know what his height is, but I think that whatever lightweight he faces, I will always have the reach advantage and the height advantage”added.

Ylies Djiroun vs Sam Patterson will be held as part of the main card at BRAVE CF 51 in Minsk, Belarus on June 4, a night headlined by the return of the former lightweight champion from BRAVE CF, Lucas Mineiro Martins. facing former two-division national the champion Marcel Grabinski.