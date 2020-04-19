It is indisputable to affirm that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest installment in the famous Kyoto simulator saga published on Nintendo Switch, has become a worldwide phenomenon. A phenomenon that has not escaped the stalking of dataminers. And it seems that some specific conditions have been released to obtain the 5 stars in said title.

And it is that the dataminer Ninji has revealed various parameters or conditions required by title to achieve 5 stars. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is governed by a scoring system that is divided into two sections, life and nature. And to obtain the 5 stars, at least 450 nature points and 665 life points are necessary. Unfortunately, we do not know exactly the procedure to follow to get Canela to give us the perfect rating at the neighboring management center. However, having at least 10 neighbors, planting flowers, having an assortment of furniture (both created from DIY projects and purchased) are positive aspects to consider. Lastly, Ninji states that having more than 220 trees, more than 15 loose items abroad and having a very messy island (paying attention to Isabelle’s recommendations) are reasons to lose a star.

Your island is graded on “life” and “nature”, and you need> 665 and 450 on those respectively – albeit I’m not sure how they’re calculated. I believe you also lose a star for having> 220 trees,> 15 loose items outside or a “very messy” map (Isabelle warns you about these if so) – Ninji 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇮 (@_Ninji) April 14, 2020

See also

What do you think about the indications, about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its scoring system, offered by this dataminer? The truth is that obtaining such a rating is not hiding too much mystery behind it. Simply, let us heed the wisdom of our beloved spiritual and earthly guide… Cinnamon!

Source

Related